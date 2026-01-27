At least 1 injured in shooting at Davie beauty and cosmetology school Aveda Institute, police say

At least one person was hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a beauty and cosmetology school in Davie, authorities confirmed.

Davie Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched around 2:09 p.m. to the Aveda Institute, located at 4186 South University Drive, following reports of a shooting. First responders located one victim at the scene and transported that person to a nearby hospital. The patient's condition has not been released.

The incident is now being investigated as a criminal case by the Davie Police Department. Police have said there is no active search for a suspect, but the public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.