Woman shot and killed outside Davie beauty school identified by family: "We are heartbroken"

A South Florida family is in mourning after they announced memorial plans for their daughter, who was shot and killed outside a Broward County beauty school on Tuesday.

In a Thursday press release, the family of Aileen Martinez said they were "devastated by the unexpected loss of their eldest daughter and is navigating unimaginable grief during this painful time."

"We are heartbroken that our daughter was taken from us," her parents said in the release. "We take solace in knowing she celebrated life to the fullest while she was with us, and we find comfort in believing she is now at peace."

Martinez's family continued, saying that they condemn the "violence and stalking" of her ex-boyfriend, who shot and killed the 20-year-old student at the Aveda Institute in Davie on Tuesday afternoon.

To help ease the financial burden of funeral and burial expenses, an online fundraiser has been set up for the Martinez family so they can focus on grieving and honor their daughter's life. Funeral and burial arrangements are currently underway and will be shared once finalized, the family said, adding that they respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

A student passionate about beauty and music whose life was taken too soon

Martinez was a dedicated student at the Aveda Institute, where she was pursuing her passion for cosmetology, her family said, adding that she also spent the past four years studying music at a local school, where she performed with bands at various events across South Florida.

"Music was a defining part of her life and identity," her family said.

Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, a chaotic scene unfolded outside the Aveda Institute, where Davie Police said a 20-year-old student — Martinez — was shot and killed. The shooter, whom police only identified as a 25-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, where he later died.

Though police were able to confirm that Martinez and her shooter were previously in a relationship before the shooting, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.