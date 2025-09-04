David Schaecter, Holocaust survivor and founder of Miami Beach Holocaust Memorial, dies at 96

A Holocaust survivor who went on to establish the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach has died. David Schaecter was 96 years old.

Survivor of Auschwitz and Buchenwald

Schaecter was born in Czechoslovakia. He was 11 years old when he was forced into cattle trains and taken to Auschwitz. He spent the next four years there and at Buchenwald. His immediate and extended family was murdered in concentration camps.

But he survived, spending his life educating and advocating for fellow survivors. In addition to founding the Holocaust Memorial, Schaecter also served as president of the Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA.

A legacy of education and activism

CBS News Miami has told Schaecter's story of activism and education for decades. In 2012, Ted Scouten traveled to Auschwitz with Schaecter and fellow survivors David Mermelstein and Joe Sachs. The men took part in the March of the Living program, educating teenagers about the atrocities of the Holocaust.

Their education efforts were documented for the CBS Miami special "March of the Living: Return to Auschwitz." The men toured the concentration camps with teenagers, detailing their personal experiences of loss and terror.

At the time, Schaecter said, "I want to feel that I left a legacy. I want to feel that I reached a lot of children."

Schaecter was also at the heart of a legal fight for American Holocaust survivors to be able to sue international insurance companies that Jewish families bought life and property insurance from in the years leading up to the Holocaust. If the industry had been held responsible, survivors and their heirs would have been entitled to at least $25 billion.

Tributes to Schaecter

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart said in a statement, "I'm deeply saddened by the loss of David Schaecter…."

He went on to say, "We must never allow David's story, the story of other survivors, the memory of the six million Jews murdered, or the suffering of the hostages in Gaza to be forgotten. We must teach our children of the dangers of antisemitism so that such atrocities never happen again."