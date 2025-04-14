David Beckham on Miami life, Messi magic and why he launched his IM8 brand

Global football legend David Beckham has fully embraced South Florida as his second home, sharing his passion for the region and his various endeavors during a recent interview with CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo.

Why David Beckham chose Miami

When asked what first drew him to Miami years ago, Beckham said:

"It's always been a special place, Miami to me, and I remember when I first started having the conversations about bringing the team here and people were like, 'No, don't go to Miami. It's a tough sporting city.' And I was like, 'No, I've got a feeling about Miami.' And then when I came here and spent time here, I fell in love and my whole family fell in love with Miami," he said.

Delivering on his MLS promise

Since announcing plans to bring Major League Soccer to Miami in 2014, Beckham has fulfilled his vision—recruiting global stars the size of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and helping develop a world-class facility. His efforts also extend to supporting youth development through his Miami-based academy.

"We're giving the kids in Miami and South Florida the opportunity to come and play the game and come and learn about the game with great coaches," he said. "And then all of a sudden, you know, you sign a player like Leo Messi and these young players are training in the evening and Leo walks onto the pitch and [they] go and watch. And that's—imagine that!"

Beckham on celebrating his 50th birthday in true Miami style

Beckham recently celebrated his upcoming 50th birthday at Cipriani in Brickell, surrounded by family and friends.

"Miami is my second home, so obviously we're here as a family, so I thought this is the opportunity to actually celebrate with my family, a few of the players and friends. So we're all in one place—you know, a few weeks ahead of my actual birthday, but that's OK. You know, Miami's—you know, it's all about that. It's a party town," Beckham said.

A love for local flavor and Cuban coffee

Asked about his favorite local hangouts, Beckham quickly named Enriqueta's.

"My favorite, you know, that was the first place Jorge and Jose Mas took me after the announcement. And we went there to celebrate with a Cuban sandwich and a little Cuban coffee, and it was—and I've been going there ever since," he said.

Launching his IM8 wellness brand

Outside of soccer, Beckham has stepped into the health space, launching IM8, a daily vitamin supplement brand developed in collaboration with experts from the Mayo Clinic and NASA.

"I always wanted to get involved in the health space. I've taken supplements my whole career, you know, and I wanted it simplified," he said. "I feel sharper. I feel more focused. My energy is different. I'm sleeping better, thankfully, and it's an all-around incredible supplement product."

Grateful for Miami's warm welcome

Beckham also reflected on the hospitality he's received in South Florida.

"From day one—not just to me but to my whole family—and that means something. You know, when you come to a new city and you bring your whole family, you know, when you get welcomed the way we've been welcomed, I have to say thank you because it's been incredible," Beckham said.

The full interview covers additional topics, including insights about his 27-year marriage to Victoria Beckham and his recommendations for what to order at Enriqueta's. Watch the full interview below.