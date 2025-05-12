David Beckham blasts Minnesota United for "Pink Phony Club" post after Inter Miami defeat

Time running out on Minnesota budget talks, and more headlines

English soccer legend David Beckman is calling out Minnesota United FC for pouring salt on the wounds of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF after their 4-1 loss to the Loons on Saturday at St. Paul's Allianz Field.

The Loons' social media team made a celebratory post following the victory, with the caption reading, "Pink Phony Club," a reference to pop star Chappell Roan's hit "Pink Pony Club," with pink being one of Miami's club colors.

The Loons also posted a photo of a banner that read, "History Over Hype, Culture Over Cash," referencing the Loons' seniority in Major League Soccer and its much smaller wallet.

Beckham, Miami's co-owner and president, commented in the post, "Show a little respect @mnufc be elegant in triumph."

AP/Instagram

Messi — Inter Miami's Argentinian forward, and one of the sport's greatest players — scored his club's only goal of the match, which was just the second time the teams have met on the pitch. The Loons lost 2-1 in the first go-around in June 2022, sans Messi.

Saturday's defeat was also Messi's biggest loss of his two-year-old MLS career.

Messi, one of pro sports highest-paid athletes, signed a $20.4 million deal with Miami in 2023, a figure CBS Sports noted at the time exceeded "the payrolls of all but three other teams in the league."

Hours before Miami's defeat, CBS Sports reported Messi and club officials are still in talks to extend his contract for the 2026 season, when the club is expecting the debut of its new stadium, Miami Freedom Park.

The Loons are now fifth place overall in the MLS, one ahead of Miami, and second overall in the Western Conference. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference.