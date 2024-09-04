Inter Miami CF will play home matches at new Miami Freedom Park in 2026

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF has announced that the club will play home matches at the new Miami Freedom Park beginning in 2026.

The 131-acre development, being built on the grounds of the former Melreese Country Club golf course, will be anchored by a state-of-the-art fútbol stadium. It will also feature a 58-acre public park, youth athletic fields, retail locations, restaurants, hotels, shops, office space and an entertainment venue to host major international stars in addition to concerts that will take place in the stadium.

"After years of dreaming, it is so exciting to be sharing that in 2026 Inter Miami will be moving to its long-term home at Miami Freedom Park," Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham said in a statement. "Miami Freedom Park is the culmination of years of hard work and a desire to realise a vision and create a lasting legacy for the fans and the community of Miami and South Florida. I'm so happy to see that dream finally coming to life."

Construction is underway on the first phase of Miami Freedom Park which will be completed in stages beginning in late 2025. This phase will include the new stadium, the public park, roadway and parking infrastructure. The club said there will also be "additional entertainment and hospitality concepts within the district."

The second phase, which includes additional retail, food and beverage spaces, is scheduled to open in 2026, coinciding with the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The third phase will see the launch of additional entertainment offerings.

The 2025 Inter Miami CF season ticket members will have priority for purchasing tickets to matches at Miami Freedom Park. Deposit holders will be next in line while supplies last.