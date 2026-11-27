A recovery center opened Friday in Dania Beach, giving Broward County residents a place to document flood damage to their homes and ask for help. The opening came as the Trump administration authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist residents whose homes were affected by flooding in several Florida counties, including Broward, Brevard, and Orange.

Eddie Francis, 69, said he spent two days with floodwater inside his Dania Beach home.

"The floods were knee-deep in the house," Francis told CBS News Miami.

Francis said the water damaged his refrigerator and the wheelchair he relies on. A Good Samaritan came to his home and repaired the wheelchair. Francis said his refrigerator had been out of service since Tuesday of the previous week, and he was still waiting for his landlord to fix it.

In Hollywood, Dayal McKenzie said flooding damaged furniture and floor tiles and ruined food at his home on Farragut Street. He went to the resource center, where he said staff took down his information and told him they would follow up.

McKenzie's neighbor, Katija Carter, said she spent more than an hour on the phone with agencies that might be able to help after flooding damaged her home.

"I had to throw away everything. My bed, my furniture, my rug, everything," Carter told CBS News Miami. "I want some financial assistance because I'm on a fixed income."

The Florida Division of Emergency Management opened the Multi-Agency Resource Center in partnership with Broward County and the City of Dania Beach. Representatives from state agencies are available to connect residents with recovery resources and support services.

The center operates daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 11. Information on applying for FEMA assistance is available on the Disaster Assistance webpage, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or via the FEMA app.