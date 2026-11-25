Officials in South Florida are urging people to stay off the roads if possible due to heavy rain that's leading to flooding in Broward cities, like Hollywood.

CBS News Miami was out on Wednesday morning checking on communities that were hit hard with flooding last week, when more than 15 inches of rain fell in some spots.

And on Wednesday morning some intersections and roads looked more like lakes as the water rose, but that didn't stop vehicles from trying to make it through the water.

Hollywood police posted to social media and told people to avoid several areas of the city because of flooding, including Sheridan Street from North 56th Avenue to North 66th Avenue.

Vehicles travel through floodwaters in Hollywood on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

In addition, Sheridan Street from Davie Road Extension between North 70th Avenue to North 72nd Avenue is flooded, and Johnson Street from North 66th Avenue to North 72nd Avenue was not passable.

Bobby Millman works at 7-Eleven in the area and saw extensive flooding last week.

"This is like déjà vu," he said. "Last week the water came up, came in the store. We were closed for a couple of days. Looks like the situation depending on the weather, and it's supposed to rain hard again for a while. I saw that they're pumping water out. Hopefully they'll get enough of it out, but it's a horrible day."

Flood alerts have been issued across South Florida, and severe weather, including possible tornadoes, could also develop during the day on Wednesday.

King tides are also leading to additional flooding across the region on Wednesday.