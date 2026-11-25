South Florida flooding live updates: Heavy rain, storms, king tides lead to flood fears
What to know about South Florida flooding:
- CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert: Flooding rain has been reported across South Florida, and there is the potential for 4-6 inches of rain. In addition, there is the possibility of seeing tornadoes early Wednesday through late Wednesday. Damaging winds are possible, too, with gusts higher than 60 mph in the strongest storms.
- South Florida flooding leads to travel troubles: Heavy rain and flooding has led to issues on the roads, including on Interstate 95 and the Palmetto Expressway.
- South Florida flooding impacts Thanksgiving travel: South Florida airports, including Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, are urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and say delays and cancellations are likely due to the flooding rain.
No major issues reported at Miami International Airport so far
More flooding rain is expected to impact South Florida on Wednesday, and that's likely to cause issues at airports across the region.
So far, however, things appear to be running smoothly at Miami International Airport.
Travelers are still being urged to check with their airline directly to check on a flight status before heading to the airport, and they're also being told for possible delays and cancellations.
Flooding leads to issues on roads across South Florida
The heavy rain and flooding have led to numerous issues on the roads in South Florida early Wednesday morning, and conditions are expected to get worse.
Flooding has been reported on Interstate 95 near the Golden Glades interchange, as well as on the Palmetto Expressway.
Several crashes have also been issued.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms pounding South Florida
Intense rain has been pounding South Florida since early Wednesday morning, and it's not going anywhere.
As of Wednesday morning, a flood advisory was issued for the Homestead area after several inches of rain fell.
Another flood advisory was issued in Palm Beach County, and that includes Interstate 95 and the Florida's Turnpike, which is leading to issues for Thanksgiving travel.
So far, 3.6 inches of rain has fallen in Marathon, nearly 3 inches has fallen in Homestead. About 3.8 inches has fallen near Miami International Airport and 4.5 inches has fallen near Aventura.