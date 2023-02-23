Cypress Bay High School placed on lockdown for second time this week

WESTON - Another day, another lockdown at Cypress Bay High School.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies surrounded the campus for hours Thursday morning in response to the second threat the school received this week.

On Tuesday, Cypress Bay was placed on lockdown after parents and students said a shell casing was found inside the school.

Thursday, CBS 4 was told another shell casing was found.

"Everyone in the group chat was saying oh, we're on lockdown again, for the same thing as last time? They found the shotgun shells in the locker room," said Paulina Gonzalez, a senior at Cypress Bay.

Concerned parents rushed to the scene after hearing what happened.

"The gun shells, anybody would be intimidated by that," said Antonio Ramos.

Others say not even their kids were being told what was going on.

"My son has been texting me, they have no idea," said Diana Castrillon.

This is the third lockdown in less than two weeks. The first, happened on February 13 after the school received a threatening phone call.

Parents and students say their biggest issue is the lack of transparency.

"Communications are essential in any sort of relationship of trust and this is probably the most important relationship of trust when you drop your child off at an institution to be taken care of and taught and educated. And I think as a parent if we can't just get basic information, it creates a lot more confusion and chaos," said Castrillon.

Now, leaders for Broward Public Schools are hoping to strengthen that line of communication going forward.

"That is something that I'll be addressing with the superintendent to make sure moving forward, that there is a way where it's not interfering with the investigation that's going on, but there's a point person that would be able to field those calls and make sure that the parents know to the extent of what we can let them of what's happening," said Debra Hixon, Vice Chair of Broward County Public Schools.

We reached out to the school district and Broward County Sheriff's Office, asking exactly how that line of communication will be cleared going forward. We did not hear from the district, but BSO pointed us to this statement from Weston's city manager:

#Weston City Manager Donald Decker provided the attached response on Facebook to some community concerns surrounding the incidents at Cypress Bay, the response and security. @PrincipalCBHS pic.twitter.com/c4N4pVloYA — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) February 23, 2023

No one was injured during the lockdown and the investigation is ongoing.