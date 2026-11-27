A man was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition Friday after his car crashed into a construction site in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle at the crash site, located at Old Cutler Road and Southwest 97th Avenue.

The vehicle appeared to run over bushes, a sidewalk, and a fence before landing inside the construction area.

"It looks terrible," said nearby resident Manuel Anzzu. "It looks like it had to roll over because the roof is broken".

Anzzu said he was alerted to the scene after hearing activity overhead.

"There have been helicopters hovering over my house pointing to this area where now I see that it's an accident," Anzzu said.

A woman who identified herself as the driver's partner said he is expected to survive. Authorities have not yet released the driver's name.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.