Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Dolphin Expressway; victim airlifted

Crash shuts down all eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway

A crash Tuesday night shut down all eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at Northwest 87th Avenue, causing major traffic delays.

Traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill and emergency vehicles blocking the roadway.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter landed on the expressway to airlift at least one victim to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews continue to investigate and clear the scene.