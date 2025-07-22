Watch CBS News
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Dolphin Expressway; victim airlifted

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Crash shuts down all eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway
A crash Tuesday night shut down all eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at Northwest 87th Avenue, causing major traffic delays.

Traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill and emergency vehicles blocking the roadway. 

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter landed on the expressway to airlift at least one victim to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews continue to investigate and clear the scene.

