COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations near 4,700

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has jumped to nearly 4,700, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 

The data showed 4,699 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 4,458 in a Tuesday count. 

The data also showed 457 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 443 on Tuesday. 

The numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased during the past few months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 4:18 PM

