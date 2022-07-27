COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations near 4,700

TALLAHASSEE - The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has jumped to nearly 4,700, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed 4,699 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 4,458 in a Tuesday count.

The data also showed 457 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 443 on Tuesday.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased during the past few months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.