Cooper City man won a million dollars playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - A Cooper City man won a million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

David Thomas, 55, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  

Thomas bought his winning ticket at a Publix store, located at 5656 South Flamingo Road. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 7:36 AM

