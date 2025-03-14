Convicted killer Pedro Bravo found dead in Florida prison

A South Florida man who was convicted of killing a former classmate and friend nearly 13 years ago has died in prison.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Pedro Bravo was found dead on March 12 and the district Medical Examiner is responsible for determining the cause of death for any person who dies in a prison.

Bravo was serving a life sentence at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution for the 2012 murder of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar.

During his trial, prosecutors argued Bravo beat and strangled Aguilar to death on Sept. 20, 2012 because of his obsession with his former girlfriend Erika Friman, who Aguilar was dating. Bravo, Aguilar and Friman. All attended the Doral Academy.

The prosecution entered into evidence, store video and receipts that showed Bravo bought a shovel, two different types of sleeping pills, a roll of duct tape and a knife before Aguilar's disappearance.

Prosecutors said after killing his former friend inside his SUV in a Walmart parking Bravo used cell phone apps like flash light and maps to bury the body in a remote location about 60 miles west of Gainesville. They noted that Bravo's story changed after Aguilar's disappearance until his body was found in October.

On Aug. 14, 2015, Bravo was found guilty of first-degree murder, false imprisonment, poisoning, tampering with physical evidence, giving false information on committing a felony, giving false information concerning a missing person case and unlawful transportation of human remains.