Controversy at school over a book based on an inaugural poem

MIAMI - A book based on a poem written by the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, has caused controversy at one Miami-Dade school.

The book and the poem are titled The Hill We Climb. Gorman famously performed the piece at President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential inauguration.

Well, it seems a parent of a child who attends Bob Graham Education Center, a K-8 school in Miami Lakes, took issue with the book and filed a complaint which resulted in the book's removal from elementary level access, according to CBS News Miami partner the Miami Herald.

The complaint alleges that the material is not educational, has indirect hate messages, causes confusion, and indoctrinates students. It also incorrectly stated that Oprah Winfrey is the book's author.

Gorman slammed the school district, saying the book's removal could be something that is challenged in court. She added that it robs children of a right to free thought and speech.

In response to the controversy, Miami-Dade schools issued a statement which read in part:

"No literature (books or poem) has been banned or removed. It was determined at the school that The Hill We Climb is better suited for middle school students and, it was shelved in the middle school section of the media center. The book remains available in the media center."