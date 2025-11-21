Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's brother, 2 others out on bond after appearing in Miami courtroom

Three people, including the brother of Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, are free on federal bonds after facing a judge Friday.

Federal prosecutors said Edwin Cherfilus, Nadege LeBlanc and David Spencer helped the congresswoman steal more than $5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and use it for her campaign in 2021.

Cherfilus's aunt and uncle attended Edwin Cherfilus's bond hearing in Downtown Miami. CBS News Miami asked his uncle for comment. He showed the middle finger then replied, "Go **** yourself."

A judge ordered Edwin Cherfilus, LeBlanc and Spencer to surrender their passports and limit travel while out on bond before trial.

Edwin Cherfilus and his sister's family owns a medical services company. It applied for a $50,000 grant from FEMA, prosecutors said. FEMA delivered the money through Florida's Emergency Management Agency, prosecutors said. However, "a clerical error" gave the company more than $5 million.

Instead of returning the money, Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother moved cash through several bank accounts into campaign contributions, according to a federal indictment.

LeBlanc, the congresswoman's chief of staff, allegedly helped by making and receiving straw donor contributions, prosecutors said.

Accountant David Kofi Spencer allegedly helped the congresswoman make false statements on tax returns.

Spencer, LeBlanc and Edwin Cherfilus appeared in court wearing business attire, handcuffed and shackled.

"He's presumed innocent," Michael Pizzi, attorney for Edwin Cherfilus said. "He is innocent of the charges and his exoneration and innocence will be determined in a court of law and any further comments will be made in front of a judge or jury."

LeBlanc told the judge she had just $25 in savings. The judge appointed attorneys for LeBlanc and Spencer.

The judge gave LeBlanc, Spencer and Edwin Cherfilus bonds between $500 and $1,500, which allowed them to go home on Friday.

Edwin Cherfilus and LeBlanc will return to court for an arraignment on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

Spencer was arraigned on Friday. He pleaded innocent.