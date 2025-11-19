Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida charged with stealing FEMA money, using it for her campaign, DOJ says

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida was indicted in federal court Wednesday for allegedly stealing millions of dollars in federal emergency funds and routing some of it to her campaign account, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The Justice Department alleged that in 2021, a year before Cherfilus-McCormick was elected to Congress, a health care company that she ran was overpaid $5 million on a Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded contract related to coronavirus vaccinations. The defendants in the case allegedly "conspired to steal" the money by sending it through multiple accounts.

Some of that overpaid money was then used to help fund Cherfilus-McCormick's campaign to represent South Florida in the House, the Justice Department alleged. In particular, she was accused of funneling some of the money to friends and family members who donated it to her campaign, in what's known as a "straw donor" scheme.

"Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice."

The Justice Department's statement did not specify the charges against Cherfilus-McCormick or any other defendants. An indictment for Cherfilus-McCormick was not posted on the federal court database as of Wednesday evening.

File photo: Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida at a news conference in Washington, Sept. 20, 2024. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Cherfilus-McCormick's legal team said in a statement the congresswoman "is a committed public servant, who is dedicated to her constituents. We will fight to clear her good name."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters late Wednesday that he would issue a statement on the criminal charges after speaking with Cherfilus-McCormick, but added: "She's innocent until proven guilty."

The congresswoman's company, Trinity Healthcare Services, was also sued by emergency officials in Florida earlier this year over an alleged multimillion-dollar overpayment.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management said it contracted with Trinity to sign people up for COVID-19 vaccines. At one point, the company was accidentally paid more than $5 million rather than $50,000 due to a "clerical error," and the company "knowingly" processed the invoice and refused to give the money back, the lawsuit says.

In response, Trinity said in court papers that the state waited three years to inform the company about the overpayments. The company said it told the Florida Department of Emergency Management it was willing to discuss the dispute, but the agency didn't respond.

The state dropped the case last year following mediation between the two parties.

Cherfilus-McCormick has also faced a House Ethics Committee probe, after the Office of Congressional Ethics said last year she may have "requested community project funding that would be directed to a for-profit entity."