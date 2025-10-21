"Concrete Coral" turns South Florida's coast into living art, REEFLINE launches bold underwater project to restore reefs

South Florida's coastline is entering a new era where environmental science meets artistic expression.

The REEFLINE project, an ambitious blend of art and ecology, is transforming Miami's fragile marine ecosystem through large-scale, coral-infused sculptures designed to both protect and inspire.

"We can't stop now," said REEFLINE founder Ximena Camiña. "We're at one of the biggest climate tipping points. If we don't act, in 100 years the reef will be gone."

Underwater art installation brings new life to the reef

Over the next two weeks, crews will submerge 22 concrete cars about 780 feet offshore, forming what organizers call a "surreal underwater traffic jam."

The installation, titled Concrete Coral, features full-size vehicles molded in Homestead and embedded with more than 2,000 native corals using advanced marine restoration technology.

REEFLINE scientists are collaborating with the University of Miami's Rescue a Reef program to ensure the coral fragments take hold and thrive in their new environment.

"Miami has some of the most resilient and scientifically valuable corals on the planet," said Colin Foord, Director of Science for REEFLINE. "We can learn so much from how corals adapt. It really puts Miami at the forefront of global coral science."

Community support helps reefline gain momentum

Supported by the City of Miami Beach and approved by local voters, the REEFLINE initiative has quickly gathered momentum through public and private donations.

The long-term goal is to raise $40 million and extend the reef corridor across seven miles of coastline.

Local residents have already voiced their enthusiasm for the project's environmental and cultural potential.

"It's going to transform the environment, the ecology," said Rina Gitlin. "It will change the lives of the people here and more importantly, the ocean."

"This will be an amazing addition for anyone who wants to explore the beach in a new way," added Paula Moreno.

Project reflects hope and human ingenuity

For Camiña, the project is more than a conservation effort—it's a vision of what's possible when creativity and science unite.

"I'd love people to see it as a symbol of hope, collaboration, education, science, and tech," she said. "Ultimately, it's a symbol of human ingenuity—and how, when we come together, we can tackle anything."

Seven-mile reef corridor planned for the future

Tuesday marked the first official "splash" for the REEFLINE, but organizers say the full seven-mile reef corridor could take up to a decade to complete.

Future phases will include thousands more corals and additional sculptural installations, all aimed at restoring South Florida's reefs—and reimagining what lies beneath the surface.