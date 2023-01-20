Concourse D at Miami International Airport briefly evacuated over suspicious item concerns

MIAMI -- Law enforcement authorities on Friday evacuated Concourse D at Miami International Airport after two police dogs indicated something was suspicious in two boxes, authorities said.

According to a tweet by Miami-Dade police, the North Terminal was evacuated sometime after 9 a.m. when the response by the law enforcement canines to the boxes raised suspicions of other officers.

Police gave an all clear around 10 a.m.

Police said it would take some time for operations to return to normal, however.

Authorities did not immediately say where in the terminal the suspicious boxes were found.

Police ordered a sweep, which affected passengers traveling through gates D1 through D22.

The airlines operating from Concourse D include American Airlines, British Aiirways