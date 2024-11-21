Two officers dead, 1 critically injured after crash in Palm Beach County

Two dead, one critically injured in deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County

Two dead, one critically injured in deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County

Two dead, one critically injured in deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County

LOXAHATCHEE -- Two Palm Beach County deputies died and a third is fighting for his life after they were hit by an SUV on Thursday morning near Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies were riding their department-issued motorcycles when they were struck.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the at 18000 Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, near Lion Country Safari.

Southern Boulevard was closed to traffic west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, including Lion Country Safari.

WPEC, a CBS affiliate, reported multiple Trauma Hawks landed at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

A news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.