Comfortable start for South Florida ahead of "fall" front bringing cooler and drier weather

MIAMI — A '"fall" front is on the way to bring South Florida cooler and drier weather by Thursday. In the meantime, we are waking up to a comfortable start with mid to upper 70s on Wednesday morning.

It is mainly dry now but later on, expect some showers to move in across parts of South Florida. The highs will climb to the mid-to-upper 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday's low temperatures CBS News Miami

A coastal flood advisory is in effect due to the potential for minor coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. The next high tides in Fort Lauderdale will take place at 8:28 a.m. and 8:42 p.m. The next high tides in Miami will take place at 8:13 a.m. and then at 8:27 p.m. The next high tides in Key West will take place at 9:52 a.m. and 9:44 p.m.

Coastal flood alerts and high tide advisories for Wednesday. CBS News Miami

The higher-than-normal "King tides" continue due to the Supermoon taking place Thursday. The Hunter's Moon will appear bigger and brighter and will be fullest at 7:26 a.m. Thursday. This will be the third of four consecutive Supermoons in 2024.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. But, a small craft advisory goes into effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday as the breeze will build with winds out of the north 15 to 20 knots and a moderate chop on the bays.

On Thursday morning, South Florida will enjoy cooler temperatures in the low 70s and some inland areas will fall to the upper 60s. It will be less humid and drier with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The chance of rain will be low with only a few showers possible. It will turn windy with gusts as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour or stronger. The strong winds will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

The chance of rain rises Friday into Saturday with the potential for scattered showers. The highs will remain in the low 80s.

NEXT Weather 7-Day Forecast CBS News Miami

On Sunday, expect drier conditions with only a few showers. And, prepare for a warming trend into early next week with highs in the mid-80s starting next Monday and Tuesday.