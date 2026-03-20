Central Florida man arrested after Miami Beach hit-and-run crash leaves 2 pedestrians dead, police say

A central Florida man has been arrested after Miami Beach police say he hit and killed two pedestrians on Collins Avenue and then fled the scene on Wednesday night.

Miami Beach police said that around 9:07 p.m., a black Nissan Sentra, which was being driven by Adan Negron-Morris, 42, of Lakeland, was spotted heading eastbound on 71st Street toward Collins Avenue in a reckless manner, and without the vehicle's headlights on.

Negron-Mossis ended up speeding past a Miami Beach police officer who was conducting a high-visibility patrol detail in the area of Indian Creek Drive, and that officer was attempting to respond just as several 911 calls were being made about a reckless driver in the area, police said.

Negron-Morris then turned left onto Collins Avenue, and police said he eventually hit two pedestrians at the intersection of 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.

Miami Beach police said the vehicle continued to 74th Street and Collins Avenue and came to a stop. At that point, police said Negron-Morris got out of the car and fled into a nearby Walgreens.

Witnesses were able to direct responding police officers to Negron-Morris's location, and he was taken into custody.

Police said that officers in the area immediately began to render aid to the two pedestrians who were hit until Miami beach Fire Rescue could arrive at the scene.

Both victims were then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where they later died.

The victims have since been identified as Sarisa Kongduang and Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya.

Miami Beach police said that a DUI investigation was immediately launched after the incident, and Negron-Morris was taken to the Miami Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Negron-Morris has since been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death and vehicular manslaughter.