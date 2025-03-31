University of Miami assessing damage after rain caused patio ceiling collapse at dorm

Sunday's heavy rain caused the partial collapse of a patio ceiling at a University of Miami dorm and flooded several streets.

Crews worked through the morning to clear the debris caused by the collapse at the Mahoney Pearson dorm.

"It was pretty crazy. I didn't really think that that was gonna happen. Obviously, it's just the fact of the weather and they're old buildings, which is no excuse to say that they should have fallen down, but still, you know, things happen," UM student Dylan Prefontaine said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"It was raining and pouring and super windy, so i don't think anybody would be out there anyways, but you know, it was definitely scary to see," Prefontaine said.

University officials said they are assessing the damage and trying to determine why the collapse happened.

Other portions of South Florida felt the impacts too

In Miami, some streets turned into streams. The doors of Kiki on the River had water rushing in as drivers navigated the flooded road. Near Northwest 15 Street and 7 Avenue, cars were stalled out as the roadways flooded.

On Miami Beach, some residents were trapped in their homes by rising water levels. Those dining at the Versace Mansion on Ocean Drive ended up soaked as water poured down.

Soggy end to Ultra

Ultra Music Festival goers in Downtown Miami made the best of the rainy weather. Festival goers were seen diving into the mud puddles. The party was put on a brief pause because of the torrential rain. But after a short break, it continued.

"Crappy weather, but you know, it's still worth it. The people, the music, the sounds, the set up," said Sylvio Prosser.

"I mean it kind of sucks because I'd rather it be sunny but it's fine, it's Ultra day three so it'll be fun still," Rianna Hasbani said