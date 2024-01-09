City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales "filled with anger" over 1-year-old child near-drowning

MIAMI -- City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales has issued a statement regarding the near-drowning of a one-year-old child at a pool in Little Haiti last week.

Morales revealed that the home was illegally listed as an Airbnb and that the child was there vacationing with family.

It appears that the property didn't have any pool barriers.

Here is what Morales had to say:

"As the police chief of Miami, I am filled with anger, heartbreak, and disappointment as we witness a child clinging to life and a family of tourists desperately holding on to hope."

"This tragic situation has arisen because those who valued profit over human life chose to disregard the simple laws designed to keep people safe."

"The operators of what amounts to an illegal short-term rental business have created conditions that have caused immense suffering."

"The Miami Police Department is using every tool at its disposal to hold the operators of Airbnb accountable for their reckless and callous actions."

"Our thoughts are with the child fighting for their life and the family enduring this nightmare. We will not rest until justice is served for them and the community."