1-year-old child pulled from pool of Miami home, officials say

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A young toddler was hospitalized after being pulled from the pool Friday of a home in Miami-Dade, authorities said.

child-pulled-from-pool.jpg
A 1-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool at a Miami home.  CBS News Miami

The condition of the1-year-old child was not immediately disclosed after being found in the 6200 block of N. Miami Avenue.

The child was transported as a trauma alert, according to a spokesperson for Miami Fire Rescue.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 12:34 PM EST

