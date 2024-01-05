1-year-old child pulled from pool of Miami home, officials say
MIAMI -- A young toddler was hospitalized after being pulled from the pool Friday of a home in Miami-Dade, authorities said.
The condition of the1-year-old child was not immediately disclosed after being found in the 6200 block of N. Miami Avenue.
The child was transported as a trauma alert, according to a spokesperson for Miami Fire Rescue.
