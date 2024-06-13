Cities helping residents with sandbags before another round of flooding rain

Several cities giving away sandbags so resident can protect their homes during drenching rains

MIAMI - Ahead of Thursday afternoon's expected heavy rainfall, several cities are making sandbags available to residents who need them.

Miami residents who want sandbags to protect their doors can pick them up at Douglas Park at 2755 SW 37th Avenue. It's limited to five bags per resident and they must provide proof of residency. They will be available until the supply runs out.

"The front of my door, it's kind of low, so the water is coming in, I want to avoid that," said one man as he loaded his car.

Sandbags are also available at North Miami's public works facility at 1855 NE 142nd Street. Opa-locka is also distributing sandbags until 7 p.m. at their public works department at 12950 NW 42nd Avenue.

Several South Florida cities were inundated with rain in the last two days.

North Miami has received more than 20 inches, Hallandale Beach and Hollywood have received more than 19 inches, Davie has nearly 18 inches, and Dania Beach clocks in with 10 inches.

An additional 4 to 8 inches of rain is expected through Friday with isolated higher amounts.

This weekend the rain chance begins to decrease with scattered storms on Saturday and spotty storms on Sunday for Father's Day.