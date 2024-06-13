More rain on the way for already soaked South Florida

MIAMI - Due to the potential for more drenching rain, a Next Weather Alert continues through Friday.

Rainfall of up to 6 to 12 inches of rain has fallen across parts of South Florida since Tuesday with some neighborhoods picking up around 20 inches of rain.

Many roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow-moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

More rain on the way NEXT Weather

A flood watch is in effect through Friday evening due to more rounds of heavy downpours on the way that will likely lead to more flooding. The ground is already saturated and any additional rainfall will lead to more flooding. An additional 4 to 8 inches of rain is expected through Friday with isolated higher amounts. This deluge is due to deep tropical moisture associated with an area of low pressure near the East Coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this low-pressure system and says it has a 20% chance of development as it moves northeast away from the state over the next few days. We will remain unsettled through Friday with high rain chances. This weekend the rain chance begins to decrease with scattered storms on Saturday and spotty storms on Sunday for Father's Day.