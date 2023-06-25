Cindy to remain only Tropical Storm across Atlantic Basin

TROPICS - After Bret dissipated into an open tropical wave over the Caribbean Saturday, Tropical Storm Cindy remains the only tropical storm across the Atlantic Basin.

Cindy continues to weaken as it battles westerly wind shear to its north. Cindy will weaken more as it moves northwestward, where it will eventually dissipate by late Monday before ever reaching Bermuda.

The remainder of the tropics remains quiet, with no new tropical systems expected for at least the next seven days.