Christmas Day forecast in South Florida: It will be cold and dreary

MIAMI -- South Florida residents will wake up Christmas Day to one of the coldest Dec. 25 days in recent memory.

The chilly weather resulted from a powerful cold front that pushed through South Florida late Friday.

Cold, chilly Christmas on tap for South Florida. CBS 4

The front will remain stalled to the south over the weekend, which not only keeps the cold northwest wind in place, but will also allow clouds and even a few showers to stream through the area from west to east.

"As we rarely get the chance to wear boots and sweaters in South Florida but this will be our chance," CBS 4 meteorologist Cindy Preszler said Saturday evening.

The front produced a 30-degree temperature drop that occurred overnight Friday along with wind chills that plunged to the upper 30s in some areas. The chilly breeze and clouds will linger all weekend, keeping temperatures mainly in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday..

Unlike a typical South Florida front which often has pleasant sunny afternoons following the chilly mornings, this setup will keep temperatures stuck in the 40s and 50s all weekend.

Here's your holiday forecast. CBS 4

The high temperature on Christmas Day will only reach 55 degrees, tying 1937 as the second coldest ever recorded at Miami International Airport on the holiday. The year 1983 saw a high temperature of only 51 degrees after a morning low of 37.

Another cold start Christmas morning with temperatures in the middle 40s while wind chills remain near 40s degrees. Clouds will linger much of the day with an occasional shower mainly south in the Keys.

Warmer weather returns to the area next week with highs climbing back into the 70s by Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

CBS 4 meteorologist Dave Warren contributed to this report.