Chilly South Florida morning, plenty of afternoon sun

MIAMI - South Florida bundled up early Tuesday morning as temperatures dipped into the low 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade, the Keys saw the low 60s.

Pleasant sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. Lows fall to the low 50s once again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some inland areas may dip down to the upper 40s.

Highs will remain comfortable in the low 70s with sunny skies.

chilly mornings NEXT Weather

Thursday morning lows will drop to the upper 50s and highs will be in the mid-70s. By Friday morning lows will be closer to normal in the low 60s with highs near 80 degrees.

A quick-moving front may lead to some showers Saturday morning with lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Cooler Sunday with lows falling to the 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s.