South Florida children's book writer will bring holiday joy to military families

MIAMI — This is sure to get you in the holiday spirit and make "Miami Proud."

An upcoming filming of the children's book "POMP, SNOW, and CIRQUEumstance" will now come to life on the big screen. All to help military families who aren't home, feel like home during the holidays.

"What we're doing in a few weeks is bringing in artists from all around the world. We're filming in front of a green screen, we're filming in front of LED, the characters animated on the book coming off the pages and then the real-life artists on the stage in front of the camera," Neil Goldberg said.

Goldberg, who wrote the book and produced the show, grew up in a military family. So, it's his passion to give back, especially to the children.

"I was one of those children looking for outlets that didn't necessarily exist when I needed them," he said. "So anything I can do to facilitate sparking the imagination of young people, I'm passionate about."

Artists and performers travel from all over the world to bring these characters to life.

Goldberg has an ongoing relationship with the armed forced entertainment – for years they've been sending artists to bases for live readings and shows for the kids.

"They make sure that children and families at bases around the world are entertained and can celebrate just as we do at home," he said. "What we don't think about is all these families that have their children on military bases and are isolated in sometimes remote parts of the world - so this is a contribution really special to my heart"

Since the performers can't travel to the bases this year, kids who love the book will all be able to watch and be inspired on the big screen.

"The greatest reward that I've received is the letters and notes from children on military bases after the book reading after they've seen the show, they draw pictures of what I've created," Goldberg said.

They start filming on October 1 and it hits the big screen in December.

Send us your story at MiamiProud@cbs.com