Children get to Ride2Revive at Homestead Speedway

MIAMI - On Sunday, 85 exotic cars will hit the Homestead Miami Speedway for a good cause.

It's called Ride2Revive. This is its 11th year making an impact on South Florida families by showing children dealing with life-threatening illnesses that they are not alone.

Victoria Orellana has been battling a heart condition since she was born. She was born with a birth defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

But her struggles lessened when she found out she was getting a new heart.

"I was so shocked, I thought I won literally the lottery because I was so so happy," she said.

The lottery for a longer life.

After the surgery, Victoria was able to get out a little more but she never thought she'd get to take part in Ride2Revive.

At the annual car race, exotic car owners are paired up with a child being treated for a life-threatening illness.

"It was so nice to see people like me in this event. I love how they are always caring about us and making us feel like we have something to look forward to," said Victoria.

The brains behind the "wheel" are Brett and Brooke David. It all started in 2011 with one car ride.

A father and son came into the dealership and Brett noticed the boy, who looked sad, admiring the exotic cars.

Brett said it was then that the father him his son had a rare form of cancer and they didn't know how long he would survive. Without hesitation, Brett said he asked the boy if he would like to go for a ride in a Lamborghini.

They did and the boy came back smiling.

"The gentleman came up to Brett and was like 'you don't know what you did by taking my son for a ride in a Lamborghini' and we all came together and we realized wait a minute," said Brooke David.

So Ride2Revive was born and ever since has been giving kids like Victoria a day they will never forget.

"I was literally shaking. I was like I saw all the cars and I was like oh my God," she said.

The race hits a soft spot with the drivers too.

"They get to witness their faces just completely light up and it really revitalizes their senses, so the drivers end up thanking us for a day that they'll remember forever," said Brooke David.

Ride2Revive is a private event and the drivers who take part either lease or buy with the dealership or are invited.

The Davids said the event's mission is to provide "Miles of Smiles on the Road to Recovery."