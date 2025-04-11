Child hospitalized after falling from balcony in Hollywood

A 4-year-old child was rushed to a local hospital Friday afternoon after falling from the balcony of an apartment building in Hollywood, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at a building on Polk Street, near West Dixie Highway.

The child was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital as a trauma alert.

Investigation underway

Hollywood police responded to the scene after receiving reports of a child falling from a balcony. Upon arrival, officers found the young child on the ground.

The Hollywood Fire Department provided emergency treatment and transported the child to the hospital.

The child's condition is currently unknown.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall.