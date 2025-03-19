Child found wandering alone in Hollywood reunited with family

Hollywood toddler found wandering alone was reunited with his family

A child found wandering alone in Hollywood on Wednesday morning has been reunited with his family, police said.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, officers discovered the child near South 18th Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Pembroke Road, just before 9 a.m.

The boy, who told officers his name was Emanuel, appeared to be around two years old.

Shortly after police shared a photo of the child on social media, a family member contacted authorities, leading to the reunion.

While the child was unharmed, police and child protective services have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess conditions in the home.

Authorities have not released further details as the investigation continues.