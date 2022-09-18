CBS4's Steve Goldstein's 4 takeaways from the Dolphins comeback win in game two

MIAMI – Tua. Waddle. Hill. Remarkable.

Wild doesn't even begin to describe the Dolphins second game of the season.

Down 21 points going to the 4th quarter Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes to lead one of the most remarkable comebacks in team history.

He tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes matching Bob Griese and Dan Marino in the 42-38 miracle win.



Tua can get it deep

It's a topic that won't go away but maybe it will now.

Tagovailoa got the ball deep enough times in the game to put the topic on ice.

Tua went 36 of 50 for 469 yards and the half dozen touchdowns.

Mike McDaniels confidence in him, new scheme and new talent around him has done wonders for the third-year quarterback.

Superstars

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle put on a show that would make the Marks brothers, Clayton and Duper, proud.

Each had 11 catches and two touchdowns and combined for 361 yards receiving. Outrageous.

Big Plays

It's hard to win on the road allowing as many big plays as the Dolphins did.

From the opening kickoff touchdown return by the Ravens, the big plays against didn't stop. But the defense tightened up late and allowed the offense the chance to pull of the miracle.

McDaniel Magic

For the first time since Jimmy Johnson in 1996 a new Dolphins head coach has started with two straight wins.

Say hello to Mike McDaniel.

Humble to the core and as sharp as they come, McDaniel has made his presence felt since he was hired as Dolphins coach.

He also managed the clock perfectly late in the game, letting it run down and not allowing the Ravens much time after the Dolphins took the lead.