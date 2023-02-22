CBS4's Steve Goldstein: Panthers fighting hard for their season

SUNRISE - The Florida Panthers put themselves behind the eight ball by struggling for the first three months of the season.

There were many contributing factors but the fact remained, they were 11 points out of a playoff spot on New Year's Day. They have picked up their play in a big way since, and despite a very difficult schedule have produced enough wins to be in the thick of the NHL playoff race.

You Gotta Have Heart

Facing a tough road schedule and some difficult circumstances in games, the Panthers have battled hard. They fight right down to the end and Monday's game against Anaheim was a prime example. In a game against one of the NHL's worst teams, they found themselves trailing 2-0 and then 3-2 in the 3rd period. Ryan Lomberg tied the game with a deflected goal at the net and Carter Verhaeghe won it on a breakaway in overtime. Sure, the Panthers would have liked that win to be a lot easier but they got the two points.

Staals Help Save Season

When the salary cap hamstrung Panthers brought the Staal brothers, some thought they didn't have much left. Think again. Thirty-eight-year-old Eric has turned back the clock over the last three months and has scored some big goals. On numerous nights, his line has been the team's most effective line. Brother Marc has played in every game this season and has 2 goals in the last three games. These two are warriors on the ice, and their leadership by example is invaluable. They are also producing.

Can They Get In

As has been the case for a couple of months, every game for this team is of the utmost importance. The Panthers have played a lot of games so other teams have more opportunities for wins, putting the margin for error razor thin. They are 4-3 in their last seven games and at some point, they are going to have to go on a long winning streak. There is still plenty of time left and plenty of home games left to do it. But it needs to happen to reach the postseason.

Chucky Check

When the Panthers made the big trade in the off season many wondered what Matthew Tkachuk would mean to the franchise. Not only is he producing at his same 40-goal 100-point pace that he did last season in Calgary, he has also provided a sense of toughness, character, and grittiness that the franchise has longed for. Tkachuk is in the top 5 in NHL scoring and already has 50 assists. Sure, the Panthers up some assets for him but GM Bill Zito hit the jackpot with this trade and signed Tkachuk to an eight-year deal.