CBS4's Steve Goldstein on Sunday's match up between the Dolphins and Bills

MIAMI - After becoming the first Miami Dolphins coach to start his stint 2-0 since Jimmy Johnson in 1996, Mike McDaniel leads his team into a big time showdown this week.

The AFC East powerhouse Buffalo Bills come to town and it's a great opportunity for the Dolphins. In recent years, the Bills have dominated the Dolphins but this year's team has a different feel, especially after last week's epic comeback in Baltimore.

History Made

Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill had the best game a wide receiver duo has ever had in the NFL. The numbers were historic but the fact they both came up big in the 4th quarter to win the game is the cherry on top. Great performances aren't remembered in losses.

Tua Time

After the best game of his career, one of the best in team history and recent NFL memory, the Dolphins quarterback has a chance this week to make another statement against the high powered Bills. Tua was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and got slimed at practice after being named Nickelodeon's Player of the Week too. Tagovailoa is confident and armed with a great offensive mind calling plays and coaching him and the high end talent surrounding him.

Defense Ups And Downs

The Dolphins' defense was shredded for much of last week's game. They got some stops in when needed late in the game. Coordinator Josh Boyer will need to come up with something good for Bills QB Josh Allen and they'll have to force him into a mistake or two.

Allen comes in on a roll and is the favorite for NFL MVP. He's torn up the Dolphins in the past so the defense will need some big plays to turn the tide. The question is, can Allen even be controlled? He has numerous weapons at his disposal but hey, so does Tua.

Fans Fired Up

When was the last time the Dolphins had a team this fun to watch? They are humble, they compete, can make big plays, and most importantly are winning. The stadium will live up to its name Sunday at 1 p.m., it will be rocking.

