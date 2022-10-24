CBS4's Steve Goldstein on the Dolphins Sunday night win against the Steelers

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins recorded a much needed win in the "Reunion Bowl" against Pittsburgh, 16-10.

It was yet another game that came right down to the wire, a staple of the season so far that has the Dolphins at 4-3. With former coach Brian Flores back in town, owner Stephen Ross back with his team, and Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback the game wasn't lacking storylines.

Opening Up

It looked like it might be a Dolphins blowout as the offense was dominant to start and had chances early on. An opening drive touchdown drive was one of the team's most impressive this season.

But opportunities to blow the game wide open were missed as they settled for field goals instead of scoring touchdowns. They were unsuccessful on a third quarter 4th and 3, passing up a field goal that would have made it a two score game. It's a win but the offense and Tua will need to be much sharper moving forward.

Defensive Depth

Noah Igbinoghene finally put the game away with a slick interception in the final seconds. With a laundry list of injuries at cornerback, it was a big moment for the former first round draft pick and the team. It was one of three much needed interceptions by the defense against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Playing without numerous defensive backs coordinator Josh Boyer came up with a terrific game plan to lead the way to the win. The defense came up with a strong effort for the second consecutive week, a good sign moving forward. They shut out the Steelers in the second half.

Next Up

After ending the three game losing streak and getting what realistically amounted to a must win the Dolphins face the same situation this week. With a difficult late season schedule looming, they need to bank wins now. Detroit on the road is up next with a chance to get to 5-3. If the Dolphins are going to be a playoff team, like the win against the Steelers, this is a game they need to come out on top.