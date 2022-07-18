CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video captures Plantation vehicle break-ins

PLANTATION - Burglars early Monday broke into cars and trucks in a neighborhood in Plantation Acres and now neighbors and victims are sharing Ring camera video with CBS4 and speaking out about the crimes.

One victim said the burglars have become more violent, saying they "used to pull handles and now they damage vehicles."

Ring cam video obtained exclusively from one neighbor shows what he says is a disturbing image: Two males hovering around vehicles in a driveway and peering into windows around 1:50 a.m. while most neighbors were sleeping.

Neighbor Michael Sarysz said, "Normally what's happened in the past is they are looking for cars that are unlocked. All I can say is check your doors every night and lock them. They are going to get caught."

CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with five victims who believe the burglars may have tried to break into as many as 20 vehicles along N.W. 23rd St. between 118th and 115th Avenues just north of Sunrise Boulevard and near the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

While car burglars have struck before, this time they were more violent, smashing windows of vehicles.

John Vetter says they smashed a front passenger-side window on his Chevrolet Tahoe.

"It looks like someone used some sort of device to puncture the window and they pulled out the whole window and you can see it on the ground right here. They don't even open the window and they go through the window and climb in. Police checked for fingerprints but they were wearing gloves. It's about $500 worth of damage. Insurance will cover half of it. I hope they get captured. I do."

Nearby, Jennifer said the burglars smashed a window on her husband's truck. "They broke into the truck and climbed in through the window and went rummaging around. I feel violated and I feel very upset."

Robert Brack said the burglars were not able to get into his Ford F-250 truck.

"They attempted to break in," he said, "but they never got in. My friend has got a Ford as well and they may say something about the glass. Obviously, they wanted to get in. This is probably the 3rd of 4th time this has happened since I have been living here. They used to pull handles but now they damage vehicles. This causes at least $400 worth of damage and insurance will sometimes not cover all of it so it's just not worth calling them."

His son Robert Brack Jr. said, "It is scary to wake up and see your truck and find out your tools are not there."

Paul Koch said "They went into my unlocked vehicle and opened the glove box. It is very upsetting you know. We live in a very safe neighborhood and someone comes like this in the middle of the night to get in your vehicle."

Stephanie Richards said she has been victimized by car burglars before.

"Previously they drilled a hole in my car to try to break in," she said. "It's not a good feeling. It seems every 6 months they come around and it makes you want to put out more cameras."

A Plantation police spokesman said one person is in custody.

Anyone who can help them with this case should call Plantation Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).