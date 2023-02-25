CBS Mornings Deals: Drop Stop car seat gap filler is now 36% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Exclusive discounts from CBS Deals Exclusive discounts from CBS Deals 04:11

Drop Stop, one of the most popular products from 'Shark Tank', is on sale now. And that's just the beginning of the must-see deals on "CBS Saturday Morning."

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman discusses deals on items that might make your life a little bit easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover all of this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Drop Stop vehicle seat gap filler: Save 38%

Drop Stop

One of the most successful products to appear on TV's 'Shark Tank', Drop Stop blocks the gap between your seat and center console in your vehicle. It can keep cell phones, keys, loose change, makeup and french fries from falling into your car's abyss.

Each package comes with two Drop Stops: one for the driver side and one for the passenger side. The fit is universal.

Drop Stop was priced at $25. You can get it now on CBSDeals.com for $16.

Drop Stop vehicle seat gap filler, $16 (reduced from $25)

CleanLight Air Pro air purifier: Save 58%

CleanLight Air Pro

CleanLight Air Pro can help remove dust, smoke, odors, pet dander and bacteria from the air.

CleanLight Air Pro is a portable, battery-powered air purifier that uses UV-C rays and filterless negative ion technology. An integrated 1800 mAh battery allows for up to 4 hours of on-the-go purification. CleanLight Air Pro includes a cup holder attachment for use in the car, on the plane or in a stroller.

CleanLight Air Pro is normally priced at $190. You can get it now at CBSDeals.com for $80 (58% off).

CleanLight Air Pro air purifier, $80 (reduced from $190)

Debbie Meyer GreenBoxes 32-piece food storage set: Save 40%

Debbie Meyer

The Debbie Meyer 32-piece food storage set may keep fruits, vegetables, baked goods and snacks fresh longer. Simply remove fruits, vegetables, baked goods, or snacks from any original packaging and place in the Debbie Meyer GreenBoxes. GreenBoxes are reusable, BPA free, microwave and dishwasher safe.

Includes three 16-ounce containers, six 24-ounce containers, five 32-ounce containers, two 64-ounce containers, nine small lids and seven large lids. Made in the U.S. and independent lab tested.

This 32-piece Debbie Meyer GreenBoxes set is normally priced at $28, but you can get it at CBSDeals.com for $17, a savings of 40%.

Debbie Meyer GreenBoxes food storage set (32 pc.), $17 (reduced from $28)

Melanie Marie personalized jewelry: Save 30%

Melanie Marie

With many beautiful options, Melanie Marie jewelry may help you get creative with how you personalize your jewelry, including with your name, your significant other's name, the names of your children, even your social media handle or business name. Choose between silver and gold, your chain length and between necklaces and bracelets.

Melanie Marie personalized jewelry is normally priced at $90. You can get it now at CBSDeals.com for 30% off, or $63.

Melanie Marie Personalized Jewelry, $63 (reduced from $90)

More content from CBS Essentials