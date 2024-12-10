Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Man on Miami-Dade roof avoids being served with court order

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man wearing a Chicago Bulls uniform climbed on the roof of a house Tuesday afternoon, delaying efforts by Miami-Dade police to serve him with a court order.

Officers responded to a home in the 14500 block of Garden Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. to verify and deliver the court-ordered mental health evaluation, police said.

When officers arrived, the man fled to a nearby residence and got on the roof.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the man pacing and gesturing toward officers from the rooftop.

Police have established a perimeter around the property and specialized units are working to persuade the man to come down safely to serve the order.

No additional details were immediately available.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

