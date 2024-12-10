Caught on video: Man on Miami-Dade roof avoids being served with court order

Police try to get man to come down from Miami roof

Police try to get man to come down from Miami roof

MIAMI - A man wearing a Chicago Bulls uniform climbed on the roof of a house Tuesday afternoon, delaying efforts by Miami-Dade police to serve him with a court order.

Officers responded to a home in the 14500 block of Garden Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. to verify and deliver the court-ordered mental health evaluation, police said.

When officers arrived, the man fled to a nearby residence and got on the roof.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the man pacing and gesturing toward officers from the rooftop.

Police have established a perimeter around the property and specialized units are working to persuade the man to come down safely to serve the order.

No additional details were immediately available.