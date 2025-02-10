"Captain America" actor Anthony Mackie named Daytona 500 grand marshal

Captain America is landing at The Great American Race.

Actor Anthony Mackie is set to give the command for drivers to start their engines on Sunday at the Daytona 500. Mackie plays Captain America in Marvel Studios' new film "Captain America: Brave New World," which opens Friday.

Mackie appeared in previous Marvel Studios movies as Sam Wilson, including "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Ant-Man," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame.

He also appeared in the Marvel Television series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" where he officially took the mantle of Captain America.

What channel is the Daytona 500 on?

The race will be aired on Fox and Fox Deportes. Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick are in the booth. Larry McReynolds partners with Joy, Bowyer and Harvick to offer analysis. Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Josh Sims cover stories from pit road. Race coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio offer broadcasts and the race will be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

What time is the Daytona 500?

It will start at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Who is the Daytona 500 favorite?

Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski are listed as co-favorites (+1200) to win the race, per BETMGM Sportsbook.

What should I know about the Daytona 500?

NASCAR added a new provision this year that earmarks a starting position for what the stock car series called " world-class drivers" who enter a Cup Series race. Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves claimed that spot in the big race as part of the rule change. Castroneves will be driving for Trackhouse Racing and will make his NASCAR debut at 49.

Under the new rule, the driver/car owner will not be eligible for race points, playoff points or prize money. Cars that finish below the elite driver will have their finishing position adjusted upward one spot and also have their prize money, race points and stage points adjusted.

Who is in the field for the Daytona 500?

There are traditionally 40 drivers in the field: 36 guaranteed spots while nine other drivers compete in earlier qualifying races for the other four spots. Should Castroneves not qualify traditionally, the field will have 41 cars. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson and 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. are among the nine drivers competing for the four open spots.

The NASCAR team owned by Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will attempt to make its Cup Series debut in the Daytona 500 with last year's Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, behind the wheel.