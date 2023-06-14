Miami Police Real Time Crime Center cameras boost security during Trump's arraignment

MIAMI - CBS News Miami is taking you exclusively inside the Miami Police Real Time Crime Center where they show us how some of their cameras that are positioned around the city boosted security for Donald Trump's court appearance and visit to the Versailles Restaurant.

The Real Time Crime Center was founded six years ago with 12 cameras and now has 690 cameras which is a dramatic increase from January of 2021 when they had 430 cameras.

Miami Police Sgt. Alejandro Gutierrez told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that he was supervising officers on Tuesday as they monitored the video feeds.

He said 10 new cameras had been installed recently around the federal courthouse for Trump's hearing and they also monitored 3 cameras outside the Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana, where Trump stopped after his court appearance.

Gutierrez said, "These cameras were vital in keeping our chain of command completely aware of the situation at all times and giving them a better situational awareness for the demonstrators. It allows them to make better-informed decisions on whether to allocate resources based on locations."

Gutierrez, who has worked in the Real Time Crime Center for 7 years and is now a supervisor, said, "We constantly monitor the cameras to make sure crowds stay peaceful and make sure they stay in designated areas for the safety of them and everyone. It also gives added security when officers are not around. It may not be as good as boots on the ground but it gives us valuable information before and during incidents that happen."

The cameras also monitored one troubling situation as 61-year-old protestor Domenic Santana, who was wearing a black and white jail outfit, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting officers without violence and obstructing traffic after allegedly jumping in front of Trump's motorcade.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales commended his officers and said, "An event where you have only one arrest and no officers injured, that is a win-win. When I step in front of the cameras and tell the community we are ready to keep people safe, you can take my word for it. My officers were dedicated to ensuring the safety of everyone in the community and the city of Miami. They showed absolute restraint and professionalism and compassion. They showed what they did on a very hot day and they should be commended for that. I am filled with a sense of pride for what they did."

He said he had heard some criticism that police could have done more to enhance security such as setting up barricades at the federal courthouse.

But Morales said, "This is federal property. Everything from the sidewalk is federal property."

Morales estimated there were about 2,000 demonstrators and 1,000 members of the media around the courthouse.

He said he had access to some 600 Miami, Miami-Dade, state and federal officers but did not need to use all of them.

He also said, "I want the public to realize that we never reveal the totality of our strategy and what it is going to be because there are individuals out there who are able to cause harm and throw a money wrench into your operational plans."