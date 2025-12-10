CAMACOL's annual holiday food basket distribution underway in Miami

It's a massive holiday tradition to help families in need during the holiday season, and that tradition is continuing in Miami during an annual holiday food basket distribution on Wednesday.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce of the United States (CAMACOL) is currently in the process of distributing 700 holiday food baskets, or Jabas, to families across Miami-Dade at loanDepot park in Little Havana.

It's a longstanding CAMACOL tradition to provide essential food baskets to families over the holiday season, and this event reinforces the organization's commitment to serve Miami-Dade's diverse communities.

"We're very pleased to be part of this tremendous community, and grateful we could join forces with so many generous sponsors to help the most needy when they most need it," Pedro Mesa, Chair of the CAMACOL Holiday Basket Committee, said in a news release.

According to Feeding America, more than 250,000 are suffering from food insecurity in Miami-Dade County.

Bags filled with things like beans, chips, tea and canned goods filled bags under one of the tents that have packed the garage at loneDepot park in Miami.

Companies like Publix, Goya, Iberia and Sedano's have supported the efforts during this year's holiday food basket distribution, as well as the City of Miami Police Department, the Miami Marlins and the Miami Parking Authority, according to CAMACOL.

Outside the garage, hundreds of cars have lined up waiting to acquire one of the baskets to hopefully help make the holiday season a bit less stressful.