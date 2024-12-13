Miami Parking Authority removes all QR codes from parking signs to avoid scams

MIAMI — The City of Miami's Parking Authority (MPA) said it is taking aggressive, proactive steps to protect consumers from scams at parking meters.

The MPA told CBS News Miami it is removing all QR codes from more than 7,000 signs to protect people from ongoing scams that target their personal and banking information.

"We want them to know that there are QR codes that have been posted on our signs that can lead to fraudulent websites that could compromise your banking and personal information when making a payment for parking," said Alejandra Argudin, the CEO of the Miami Parking Authority.

Last month, CBS News Miami showed how city workers had found fake QR code stickers on parking meters at seven locations in Fort Lauderdale.

"We found that there are other cities where this is taking place," she added. "We have not had too many places but we did find some fake QR codes on signs and we immediately got our staff to be more vigilant to protect people."

An MPA spokeswoman told CBS News Miami that while most QR codes are legitimate, the city is not taking any chances. She said dozens of fake QR codes have been discovered so far and it will take several months to remove or cover them.

"We urge the public not to use any QR codes and to use the Pay-by-Phone App so they can keep their personal and banking information secure," Argudin said.

The city said so far, it has not received any reports of consumers being scammed or losing money through fake QR codes.

If you have been victimized or have a problem, you can call the MPA's 24/7 hotline at (305) 579-4900.