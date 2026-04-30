Cadillac's special F1 car livery displayed ahead of Miami Grand Prix this weekend

The Miami Grand Prix is being held this weekend, and thousands of people are expected to catch a glimpse of Cadillac's special car livery during the squads first home race in Formula 1.

It was, however, on display for the public to check it out at Vera Cadillac in Pembroke Pines this week.

The sleek design, which was presented by the team's primary partner, TWG AI, beautifully integrates a stars and stripes motif in Cadillac's signature black and white color scheme.

On the front of the vehicle? 50 stars – one representing each state. The word "USA" is also spotted on the car's rear wing giving it a bit of color with some red, white and blue.

"The Cadillac FOrmula 1 Team's special Miami Grand Prix livery is a natural extension and speaks without excess," said Chief Brand Advisor of Cadillac F1 Team Cassidy Towriss. "It's deliberate and confident."

Towriss said that this will be the first home race for the squad.

"I can't wait for the crowd to see it on track for the first time," Towriss continued. "There's no place like home."

TWG AI President Drew Cukor said they were proud to have their name on the car during the team's big moment.

"This new livery for the first American race is more than just a design – it's a statement of identity and intent," Cukor said.

In addition to the new livery, drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will be wearing special race suits for the race in Miami.