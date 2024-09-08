Watch CBS News
Connor Norby homers twice as Marlins beat Phillies 10-1

Edward Cabrera pitched seven scoreless innings, Connor Norby homered twice and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-1 on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Cabrera, who struck out six and walked one, didn't allow a hit until Brandon Marsh singled with no outs in the sixth. He finished with three hits allowed.

Cabrera (4-6) originally was scheduled to start against Philadelphia on Friday, but was a late scratch after experiencing migraine-like symptoms.

Rookie Griffin Conine had three hits while Javier Sanoja doubled and singled for the Marlins, who split the four-game set against the NL-East leading Phillies. Philadelphia won the season series 7-6.

Norby has six homers and 13 RBIs and hit safely in 17 of 18 games since being recalled from Triple-A on Aug. 19.

Bryce Harper had two hits, including an RBI single that put Philadelphia on the board in the ninth.

Miami ended the major league debut of Philadelphia starter Seth Johnson with a seven-run third. Consecutive RBI singles by Otto López, Conine and Sanoja made it 7-0. Nick Fortes chased Johnson with a run-scoring double and Norby capped the outburst with his second two-run homer against reliever Max Lazar.

The 25-year-old Johnson (0-1) allowed nine runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. He spent five seasons in the minor leagues before the Phillies promoted him from Triple-A on Saturday.

The Marlins had their 69th player appear in a game this season and tied a major league record when Lake Bachar relieved Cabrera to start the eighth. Bachar struck out the side in a perfect inning. The Chicago Cubs also used 69 players in 2021.

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs pitched a scoreless eighth.

