BSO seeks clues, releases new video in unsolved North Lauderdale murder

NORTH LAUDERDALE - The family of 36-year-old Leayle Powell is shattered over his unsolved murder.

Back on April 27, 2023, Powell was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Monday that shows three individuals walking towards the building. A few minutes later shots are heard and the subjects are captured running and getting into a red Honda Accord.

Gerdy St. Louis with BSO says detectives are hoping the newly released video will lead to more tips.

"The subjects are all wearing black. Two are wearing sweatpants with lines on them. Two have dark sandals and one has a lighter sandal. We are asking people to take a look to see if you know the individuals and contact Crimestoppers," she said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

If you have information call, Crimestoppers at (954) 493-tips.