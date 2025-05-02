Deadly double shooting at Pompano Beach apartment complex

One man is dead, another hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night at a Pompano Beach apartment complex.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just after 10:30 p.m. they received a call about the shooting at the complex at NE 1 Avenue and 33 Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died. A second man was also treated at the hospital as a result of the shooting for an injury not considered to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

A man who lives in the complex said he heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

Neighbors were surprised.

"It's pretty cool. It's a safe area. Since I've been here there haven't been any incidents, no gunshots. I'm surprised by that," Conrad Trenchfield said.

Residents said several units had bullet holes in their walls and shattered windows as a result of the gunfire.

No other injuries were reported.